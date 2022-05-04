Seasonal closure: No dogs allowed at Upper Truckee Marsh
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif.— The California Tahoe Conservancy has announced the start of the annual seasonal dog closure at the Upper Truckee Marsh.
Through July 31, people must keep their dogs out of the sensitive marsh habitat to protect birds and other wildlife during the breeding season. Beginning Aug. 1, leashed dogs may again enter the closed areas of the marsh.
The Conservancy-owned Cove East property, west of the Upper Truckee River, remains open for year-round leashed dog access.
Conservancy staff and California Highway Patrol officers monitor these areas for compliance.
The Conservancy owns and manages 600 acres at the Upper Truckee Marsh, one of the largest remaining marshes in the Sierra Nevada, for the protection and enhancement of wildlife habitat and water quality.
