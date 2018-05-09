Upper Truckee Marsh seasonal dog closure now in effect at Lake Tahoe

A seasonal dog closure at the Upper Truckee Marsh is now in effect.

According to an announcement from the California Tahoe Conservancy (CTC), the closure was implemented on May 1 and will remain in place through July 31. The purpose of the closure is to keep dogs out of critical breeding habitat for special, threatened and endangered species such as the Willow Flycatcher.

Starting Aug. 1, dogs will again be permitted access to the Upper Truckee Marsh, provided they are on leash. The CTC-owned Cove East property, west of the river, remains open for year-round leashed dog access. Conservancy staff and California Highway Patrol officers monitor these areas for compliance.

CTC owns and manages the 600 acre marsh, one of the largest remaining in the Sierra Nevada, for the protection and enhancement of wildlife habitat and water quality.

For more information, visit tahoe.ca.gov or call Nick Meyer at 530-543-6073.