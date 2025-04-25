Seasonal open burning to close May 1, 2025

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Effective May 1, 2025, Seasonal Open Burning (wood, slash, or needle piles) will be closed for Incline Village and Crystal Bay, NV.

Recreational fires (wood or charcoal fire within a non-combustible container with a 1/8″ mesh screen) are still allowed with a permit .

Barbeque grilling is still allowed, with the following guidelines:

All grilling appliances shall be used within the manufacturer’s guidelines and recommendations.

Follow these simple safety tips when using solid-fuel, charcoal, or propane grills.

Only use propane, charcoal, and solid-fuel grills outdoors.

Place grills away from homes, deck railings, and under eaves or overhanging branches.

Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the grilling area.

Clean grills regularly by removing grease and fat buildup from the grill and trays below.

Never leave a grill unattended while in use.

Open the lid on gas grills before lighting.

Charcoal Grills:

Prohibited on combustible surfaces.

Use charcoal chimney starters with newspaper or electric charcoal starters (with outdoor-rated extension cords).

If using starter fluid, only use products labeled for charcoal grills. Never add fluid to an open flame.

Store starter fluid away from children and heat sources.

Allow coals to cool completely before disposing in a metal container.

Free ash cans are available for residents with wood-burning appliances. To apply, visit the NLTFPD Administration Office at 866 Oriole Way, Incline Village.

Propane Grills:

Inspect the gas tank hose for leaks annually using a soap and water solution (bubbles indicate a leak).

If a leak is detected with no flame present, turn off the gas tank and grill. Have the unit serviced before use.

If the leak does not stop, or if you smell gas while cooking, evacuate the area and call 911. Do not move the grill.

If the flame goes out, turn off the gas and wait at least 15 minutes before lighting again.

Important Reminder: No open flames of any kind are permitted during Red Flag Warnings.

Please stay alert and follow local advisories.

For more information or to apply for a recreational fire permit or ash can, visit http://www.nltfpd.org or contact the Fire District Administration Office at (775) 831-0351