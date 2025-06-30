Second hantavirus case confirmed in Douglas County

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – A 50-plus year old Douglas County woman was hospitalized for a confirmed second case of hantavirus this summer, Carson City Health and Human Services reported on Friday afternoon.

“The suspected exposure was from inhalation or direct contact with rodent droppings, urine, or nesting material disturbed during household renovations in the weeks prior to symptom development,” said Carson City Epidemiology Division Manager Dustin Booth. “The investigation is ongoing.”

The Carson City agency handles health services for Douglas County.

Concerns about mice resulted in the closure of the Lake Tahoe branch of the Douglas County Library at the beginning of the month.

Qual-Econ USA was hired and cleaned the branch to insure there were no more mice.

Rodents that can spread hantavirus include the white-footed deer mouse, which inhabits Northern Nevada.

There have been three fatal cases of hantavirus in Mammoth Lakes. The disease made national news earlier this year when it was determined that Gene Hackman’s wife died of the disease, leaving the actor without a caregiver and resulting in his death.

Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome is a respiratory infection that mainly occurs from breathing in particles of infected rodent droppings, urine, or saliva and can be fatal.

According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, 38 percent of people who develop respiratory symptoms may die from the disease.

Early symptoms of hantavirus infection can include fatigue, fever, and muscle aches. These may be accompanied by headaches, dizziness, chills, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain. As the infection progresses, later symptoms can develop, such as coughing and shortness of breath. If hantavirus is suspected, individuals should contact their healthcare provider immediately and inform them of any exposure to rodents, their waste, or nesting materials. Learn more about symptoms from the CDC.

To reduce the risk of hantavirus, it is important to minimize contact with rodents and their habitats, especially when cleaning enclosed or infrequently used spaces.

Prevention

• _Do not sweep or vacuum the area if it contains urine, droppings, or nesting material.

• _A solution of 1 part bleach to 9 parts water should be used when cleaning urine and/or droppings (1.5 cups bleach to 1 gallon of water).  _Spray the solution on areas with rodent droppings and leave for five minutes before wiping the area with disposable paper towels or cloth. Dispose of the waste in a sealed plastic bag.

• _Wear gloves (i.e., latex, vinyl, rubber) and a face mask to avoid touching or breathing in viral particles.

• _Identify areas where mice are, plug openings, and set traps; a deer mouse can fit through an opening the size of a nickel. Food should be stored in rodent-proof containers.