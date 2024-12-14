Second night of the Festival of Winter Lights cancelled due to inclement weather
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Due to weather conditions, the second night of the Festival of Winter Lights, originally scheduled for Saturday, December 14, from 4 to 8 p.m., has been cancelled. South Lake Tahoe Parks and Recreation made this decision in the interest of public safety, as the forecasted weather conditions could present potential hazards for attendees. We appreciate your understanding and we look forward to next year’s event.
