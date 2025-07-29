Second weekend of Emerald Bay Pilot Parking project sees 36 enforcements

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The California Highway Patrol reports four towed vehicles and 32 parking citations during the second weekend, July 25-27, of the Emerald Bay Pilot Parking project. That’s three less citations and one more towed vehicle than the first weekend. CHP reported no tickets the second weekend, while three were issued during the first weekend.

The agency will continue to enforce the new parking restrictions throughout the summer on State Route 89 near Emerald Bay. The restrictions started on Tuesday, July 15.

Parking restriction signs, barriers and enforcement are a part of the new Emerald Bay Transit Pilot Program, which aims to reduce dangerous and chaotic parking that often lines the shoulder of the road near the popular attraction.

The signs restrict parking from Inspiration Point to D.L. Bliss State Park, except for the parking lots at Inspiration Point, Eagle Falls and Vikingsholm.

Keep Tahoe Blue and the Tahoe Fund have funded a shuttle that offers alternative transportation to Emerald Bay, running from Camp Richardson, the South Tahoe Y Transit Center, or Sugar Pine Point State Park at CA State Park Road.

The shuttle service is operating seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 15.

Learn more at keeptahoeblue.org/emerald-bay-shuttle .