Second year of road improvement project to start Monday in Incline

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Nevada Department of Transportation will begin its second year of a multi-year project to enhance sections of State routes 431 and 28 in Incline Village, officials announced on Tuesday.

Drivers will see lane closures on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, May 2 through Friday, May 13. From May 15 into October single lane closures will take place from 8 p.m. Sundays through noon on Fridays.

From May 2 into October commercial trucks with air brakes (26,000 pounds or greater) will once again be prohibited from traveling westbound over Mt. Rose Highway (SR-431) between the Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe and Incline Village. NDOT said the truck closure is a safety precaution to prevent trucks traveling down the mountain potentially encountering brake issues in the road work zone. Trucks will be allowed traveling eastbound from Incline Village to Reno.

Construction during the 2022 season will include:

— ITS conduit line installation – SR-28 from Nevada/California border to south in front of the casinos, and from the Northwood/Southwood Boulevard intersection in Incline Village to Ponderosa Ranch

— Select roadway cross slopes will be reconstructed for enhanced roadway alignment and drainage

— Drainage and guardrail improvements will enhance roadside safety and water quality, ensuring

additional stormwater treatment before reaching Lake Tahoe

— Enhanced sidewalks, sidewalk ramps, and driveway accesses

— An aging timber retaining wall on SR-28 approximately a half mile north of Memorial Point lookout will be reinforced

— Drainage improvements will be made where Marlette Creek crosses underneath SR-28, enhancing water quality and ensuring additional stormwater treatment before reaching Lake Tahoe

— SR-431 from SR-28 roundabout in Incline Village to Tahoe Rim Trailhead at Mt. Rose Summit: Repaving eight miles of SR-431, three inches of roadway asphalt will be removed and replaced and approximately three miles of new concrete barrier rail

— Select roadway shoulders will be reconstructed and flattened

Last construction season, crews installed 57,000 linear feet of Intelligent Traffic Systems underground conduit line along SR-431 from Mt. Rose Summit to the SR-28 intersection; east of the SR-28 roundabout toward Crystal Bay; and west of the SR-28 roundabout to the Northwood/Southwood Boulevard intersection in Incline Village, among other improvements.

For more information, visit InclineHighways.com, call the project hotline at 775-560-0402 or email InclineHighways@gmail.com or text INCLINE to 775-242-9168 to sign up for text alerts. Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling 775-888-7000.