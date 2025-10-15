Secret Harbor Parking Area Temporary Closure
Parking Area Closed for Public Safety During Log Removal
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif., – For public safety, the Secret Harbor parking area on Lake Tahoe’s East Shore is temporarily closed while contractors remove logs from the area between the parking lot and the shoreline. The parking area is anticipated to reopen on Thursday, Oct. 16. Access to Lake Tahoe and private property in the area is not affected.
To provide for public access and safety during the closure, contractors will manage trail and beach access for visitors while contractors remove logs that were felled earlier to protect NV Energy power lines to mitigate wildfire risks and improve overall forest health.
This project is a collaborative effort by NV Energy and the USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit.
