Seek Help for Suicidal Thoughts

Thoughts of suicide can be difficult to talk about. But speaking up—for yourself or a loved one—could be a lifesaver.

Suicide claims the lives of more than 47,000 Americans per year. It’s a serious threat for older adults, just like younger ones. In fact, among men, those ages 75 and older have the highest suicide rate of any age group.

What to Watch For

Feeling isolated, anxious, or agitated can increase your risk for suicidal thoughts. Other signs that it’s time to get help include:

Believing there’s no reason to live or that you’re a burden to others

Looking for a suicide method

Increasing alcohol or drug use

Withdrawing from others

Acting reckless

Having bouts of rage or extreme mood swings

Often, a painful loss or stressful life change can also contribute to suicide risk.

Where to Find Help

If you are experiencing distress:

Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800.273.TALK (800.273.8255) for confidential, 24/7 support. You can also reach the Lifeline by simply dialing 988 . If there is an immediate danger that you might hurt yourself, call 911 instead.

Share your feelings with a trusted friend or family member. Having them in your corner can make a big difference.

What if you see concerning signs in someone else? Don’t be afraid to ask directly if they are thinking about suicide. Help them reach out for the support they need.

Dr. Tracy Protell is a board-certified psychiatrist at Barton Health. For a list of area resources and crisis lines, visit BartonHealth.org/MentalHealth.