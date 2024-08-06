Seeking volunteers for backcountry historic building preservation project

STANISLAUS N.F. –– HistoriCorps and the Stanislaus National Forest are seeking adventurous volunteers of all skill levels to help rehabilitate the Cooper Cabin Historic Landmark, about 50 miles south of Lake Tahoe, with a short volunteering hitch Sept. 15-20, and a longer hitch Sept. 23-Oct. 8. Those interested in either volunteering session can visit http://www.historicorps.org to register for the project and learn more about other HistoriCorps volunteer opportunities.

HistoriCorps is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to engaging volunteer workforces to preserve historic places and provide free mentorship in the preservation trades. The first HistoriCorps session at Cooper Cabin Historic Landmark, Sept. 15-20, is in collaboration with members of the American Conservation Experience and general volunteers. The second session, Sept. 23-Oct. 8, will only be general volunteers and HistoriCorps staff. Each session of this volunteer opportunity involves a moderate 4+ mile hike from the parking area to the campsite.

Cooper Cabin, built in 1875, was built by California miner, newspaper owner, and eventual rancher William F. Cooper. The cabin has touched many lives, as evidenced by the names and initials carved into the cabin’s walls. The earliest known signatures come from 1881, only six years after the cabin was built. In 1907, five Chinese visitors to the cabin carved their names into the walls, eternalizing a small part of the history of Chinese immigrant laborers in the area.

Cooper Cabin was listed on the National Register for Historic Places in 2009, along with the other historic property nearby. Since 1912, the grazing permit has been held by the Sanguinetti family, who also work to maintain and discover more about the property’s history.

Volunteers will be constructing temporary framing to lift the cabin, removing and replacing rotted wall longs, hewing replacement logs by hand using a broadaxe and adze, carefully removing historic carvings from rotted logs for preservation, and replacing clapboard siding on shed edition. Because this project is located within a National Wilderness Area, all work will be performed using hand tools.

More volunteers are still needed to ensure the success of this project. HistoriCorps welcomes but does not require any experience in the trades; mentorship and all necessary tools are provided. Participants must bring their own tents, and complete a 4+ mile hike to the camping area. Volunteers can expect all meals to be provided by expert field staff.

Project Details:

Location: Fifty miles south of Lake Tahoe

Tasks: Construct temporary framing to lift cabin; remove and replace rotted wall longs; hew replacement logs by hand using broadaxe and adze; carefully remove historic carvings from rotted logs for preservation; replace clapboard siding on shed addition.

Dates:

Session 1: September 15-20

Session 2: September 23-October 1

For more information or to register for a volunteer session, visit http://www.historicorps.org , or contact us at info@historicorps.org .