Select bottom barriers to be removed from Taylor Creek/Marsh

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Contractors will begin removing some bottom barriers at the mouth of Taylor Creek and the adjacent marsh this week. These bottom barriers were installed in 2022 as part of a collaborative effort to remove invasive plants from approximately 17 acres of wetlands in Taylor and Tallac creeks and marshes in preparation for the larger Taylor/Tallac Restoration Project.

Left unchecked, aquatic invasive plants can have devastating effects on Lake Tahoe’s ecosystem and recreational resources. This area provides critical habitat for a diverse array of native species, and the presence of Eurasian Water Milfoil, an aquatic invasive plant, threatens the health of the wetland. The bottom barriers starve the invasive plants of sunlight, killing them before they can spread into Lake Tahoe.

Some of the bottom barriers are accumulating too much sand due to elevated lake levels and high wind events. Too much sediment buildup makes it difficult to remove these barriers that are lining the bottom of the creek and marsh. Removal of the barriers now will help avoid future issues without sacrificing the effectiveness of the project. The complete removal of all bottom barriers is tentatively scheduled for early fall 2024 through early summer 2025.

Visitors to Baldwin and Kiva beaches can expect to see divers using aluminum boats and kayaks to remove the bottom barriers and transport them to shore. No motorized boats will be used. To ensure diver safety and successful removal, beachgoers should be aware of the scheduled activities and avoid the area, if possible. Divers will also regularly monitor areas where barriers are removed and pull any rooted invasive plants they find by hand.

This project is part of a larger effort by the USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, the Tahoe Fund, and the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency to restore of one of the last natural wetlands in the Lake Tahoe Basin. Wetlands help natural landscapes provide resiliency in the wake of climate change by filtering runoff and other pollutants before they reach Lake Tahoe.

Learn more about the Taylor/Tallac Aquatic Invasive Species Removal Project by watching the informative video .