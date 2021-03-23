Sen. Cortez Masto announces $92 million to open Nevada schools

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., said Monday the American Rescue Plan will provide Nevada with $92.7 million to support COVID-19 testing for teachers, staff and students in Nevada so schools can re-open safely for in-person instruction.

”This is about making sure our classrooms are safe and these federal dollars will provide teachers, staff, parents and students with critical resources necessary to return to normal as we work to finally overcome this virus,” she said.

Cortez Masto said the testing will help identify asymptomatic individuals who may be contagious so they can be isolated to prevent transmission.

She said the money will arrive in the state in April.