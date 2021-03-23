Sen. Cortez Masto announces $92 million to open Nevada schools
U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., said Monday the American Rescue Plan will provide Nevada with $92.7 million to support COVID-19 testing for teachers, staff and students in Nevada so schools can re-open safely for in-person instruction.
”This is about making sure our classrooms are safe and these federal dollars will provide teachers, staff, parents and students with critical resources necessary to return to normal as we work to finally overcome this virus,” she said.
Cortez Masto said the testing will help identify asymptomatic individuals who may be contagious so they can be isolated to prevent transmission.
She said the money will arrive in the state in April.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Pier pressure at Meeks Bay on Tahoe’s West Shore
Lake Tahoe has 72 miles of shoreline. Nooks, crannies and bays big and small dot the shoreline. Sixty-three streams feed the lake.