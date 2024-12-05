Sen. Marie Alvarado-Gil joins effort to stop 65-cent gas price hike

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Determined to protect California families from more rising costs, Sen. Marie Alvarado-Gil (R-Jackson) is coauthoring legislation to repeal a recent California Air Resources Board (CARB) decision that is projected to raise gas prices by 65 cents to 85 cents per gallon.

“Simply put, my rural and Central Valley constituents can’t afford any increase in gas prices. The impact will be felt in every household, making it harder for families to take their kids to school, go to work, and put food on the table,” said Senator Alvarado-Gil. “This hike was approved just a few weeks ago by an unelected board of millionaire bureaucrats, whose agenda is completely out of touch with the realities of normal Californians. If the progressive legislature is serious about making life more affordable, then passing this bill should be a no-brainer.”

On November 8, 2024 CARB adopted amendments to its Low-Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS), which is set to impose more costs on oil companies in California and lead to higher prices for consumers. While CARB initially projected a 47 cents per gallon increase, it later retracted that estimate and refused to provide an updated figure. A report from the Kleinman Center for Energy Policy at the University of Pennsylvania now estimates the price increase could range from 65 cents to 85 cents per gallon.

Due to continued silence from CARB regarding the true cost of the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) amendments, Sen. Alvarado-Gil joined Senate Republicans in urging the board to postpone the November 8 vote. She also encouraged her constituents to sign a petition calling for the same. Despite these calls for transparency and delay, CARB moved forward and approved the amendments.

Senate Bill 2 (Jones) would only repeal the November 8 decision, and would not eliminate the LCFS program or the board’s clean air initiatives. If approved, it would take effect immediately.

“This is our opportunity as a legislature to reclaim our power and stop a bad policy from making life in California even more expensive,” Alvarado-Gil concluded.