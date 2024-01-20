Senator Rosen introduces bill that would add 14 acres to Incline Village

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) introduced the Truckee Meadows Public Lands Management Act on Tuesday, which would transfer 3,467 acres of public land to local governments including the Incline Village General Improvement District.

It also allows for federal land to be made eligible for disposal, creates permanent land conservation, transfers land into trust for tribes, and creates a fund for other acquisition and conservation projects in Nevada.

“The conservation and restoration of Lake Tahoe has received considerable support from the Nevada model and we recognize how meaningful this legislation is for the local tribes and the expansion of conservation and recreation lands,” said Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Executive Director Julie Regan. “On behalf of the Tahoe partnership, we applaud Sen. Rosen for introducing this bill and her continued support of Lake Tahoe and public lands.”

IVGID will receive 14 acres. Provided

Fourteen acres was requested for open space, trails and fire reduction for IVGID.

The Act also requests 927 acres for Washoe County for open space, trail and a shooting facility; 202 acres for the City of Reno for effluent storage, recreation fields, and road infrastructure improvement; 865 acres for the City of Sparks for a cemetery, regional park, and open space; 60 acres for the Gerlach General Improvement District for equipment and maintenance yard, water treatment plant expansion, and wastewater treatment plant; 788 acres for the State of Nevada for a state park; 240 acres for the Truckee River Flood Management Authority for flood mitigation, floodplain restoration and maintenance; 370 acres for the Washoe County School District for a school site; and 1 acre for the University of Nevada Reno for campus expansion.

This act will expand economic development and affordable housing opportunities in Washoe County, support local Tribal communities, increase conservation, protect public lands and outdoor recreation, and keep proceeds from land sales in Nevada. This money will fund education and restoration projects around the Truckee River.

Federal legislation enables Nevada to receive land to develop affordable housing and to protect outdoor spaces.

“As Washoe County continues to grow, the lack of housing available can increase home prices at a time when inflation is already hurting Nevada families. I’ve been working with a diverse group of stakeholders to make more land available for responsible development, which will help lower housing costs, as well as protect critical wildlife habitat, support our Tribal communities, and keep proceeds from land sales right here in Nevada,” said Senator Rosen. “My bill strikes a balance between responsible development, permanent protection of hundreds of thousands of acres of Nevada’s public lands, and local community growth. I’ll keep working in the Senate to make sure this legislation becomes law, helping to shape a better future for our state.”

This act allows for land disposal for economic development in order to support sustainable growth. It proposes 15,860 acres to be sold.

The legislation also creates conservation designations including Wilderness Areas and National Conservation Areas.

“This legislation is a milestone in the history of public lands conservation in Nevada,” said Shaaron Netherton, Executive Director of Friends of Nevada Wilderness. “Northern Washoe County is home to critical wildlife habitat, uniquely dark skies, priceless cultural resources, and amazing outdoor recreation opportunities. Because Senator Rosen and her team spent countless hours consulting with multiple stakeholders, we now have a widely supported bill that will protect these values. We thank the Senator for her persistent leadership and look forward to working with her to help move this bill through Congress.”

It proposes expanding Tribal Trust lands including 8,474 acres for the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony; 11,436 acres for the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe; and 1,097 acres for the Washoe Tribe.

“Reno-Sparks Indian Colony applauds Senator Rosen and her staff for their extensive collaboration with the various Washoe County local governments. This has led to the introduction of a lands bill benefitting all parties in an equitable fashion,” said Daryl D. Gardipe, Reno-Sparks Indian Colony Tribal Chairman. “We are pleased with the support we received from multiple stakeholders to preserve our culturally important areas, while also allowing the surrounding cities to continue their growth. We have been involved with the Truckee Meadows Public Lands Management Act since 2017, and the compromises reached in this bill are going to greatly benefit the entire Truckee Meadows region.”

The Truckee Meadows Public Lands Management Act will be considered for a hearing by the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. After that, the legislation may be amended and voted on in Committee. If approved, the act will be eligible to be considered for a U.S. Senate vote.