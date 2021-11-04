Senators, AG featured at Douglas Democrat gala

Keynote Speaker Senator Catherine Cortez Masto and guest speakers Attorney General Aaron Ford and Senator Pat Spearman were featured at the gala.

provided

On Oct. 14, the Douglas County Democratic Party held a gala to kick off the 2022 election cycle that was attended by a bipartisan group of 130 individuals and showcased the policy plans of Keynote Speaker Senator Catherine Cortez Masto and guest speakers Attorney General Aaron Ford and Senator Pat Spearman.

On their agendas are voting rights, expanded support for women and families, new jobs in the bipartisan infrastructure package and Nevada’s important role in new energy strategies.

Prized items auctioned at the event included a flag flown at the 2009 inauguration of Barack Obama and a framed poster of the Carson Valley signed by Cortez Masto.

The group’s monthly meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, since the usual fourth Thursday of the month is Thanksgiving.

The guest speaker will be new clerk-treasurer, Amy Burgans, who will discuss her office’s plans for redistricting the county, necessitated by the recent significant population changes.

Douglas Democrats interested in party activities can go online to https://www.douglasdems.org for information about meetings and other events.