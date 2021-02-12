Senior living is a lifestyle, but perhaps not the one you’d imagine

Revel Rancharrah is a vibrant independent living community in Reno that provides best-in-class amenities and services to its residents.

About Revel Rancharrah Revel Rancharrah is a vibrant independent living community in Reno that provides best-in-class amenities and services to its residents, while fostering a lifestyle that prioritizes freedom and personal choice. Revel not only empowers residents to accomplish things they did not know were possible, but also supports their journey, as they transition to an independent living community.

Revel’s hospitality-minded approach to living and aging well offers ways for residents to live on their own terms, feel at home and be surrounded by a friendly and supportive staff.

Revel prioritizes learning more about its current and future residents, simplifying the decision-making process and showing how Revel can support what is most important to them as individuals. To learn more about Revel Rancharrah and current move-in specials, visit revelrancharrah.com or call 775-242-6752.

When the residents at Revel Rancharrah wake up each morning, one of their biggest dilemmas is deciding how they’re going to spend the day. Thanks to Revel’s Lifestyle team, there’s never a shortage of ways to remain mentally, physically or socially active.

“We have high expectations here — we can’t just fill our calendar with bingo every day. Our residents expect and deserve more,” says Revel Rancharrah Lifestyle Director Tonya Stefun. “They want to be out enjoying life and activities.”

Of course, when COVID-19 hit just a few months after starting her role, Stefun and Lifestyle Assistant, Denise Ruiz, found themselves digging deeper for creative inspiration. Thankfully, as they draw a lot of energy and ideas from the residents themselves, it wasn’t hard to come up with safe and exciting ways that not only filled the time, but did so in meaningful ways.

The four pillars of wellness

Revel Rancharrah is pet friendly and resident pets enjoy socializing, too.

Each lifestyle activity is selected for its ability to deliver across Revel Rancharrah’s four pillars of wellness: intellectual, social, physical and spiritual.

When the weather was warmer, Revel Rancharrah created an outdoor classroom and fitness “studio” to allow residents to continue several of the indoor classes that had been popular while still following pandemic health guidelines. The residents never felt socially isolated, thanks to innovative ideas that continue to keep life entertaining within the community.

Fitness classes have always been popular, including a variety of choices such as strength and balance, water aerobics, tai chi and yoga, tailored for all activity levels. Beyond physical movement, and thanks to the four pillars of wellness, the activities are often more exciting and stimulating than what most of us do on a regular day outside of this vibrant senior living community.

“Many of our residents moved here because they were feeling isolated at home. They want to have a social life and experience a variety of activities — and they’re retired, so they’ve worked for that,” Ruiz says. “And we’re always trying to incorporate the four pillars of wellness.”

Move over, Bingo

Revel Rancharrah residents at a recent flower class.

Since the start of the pandemic and during times when many residents were self-quarantining in their apartments, Ruiz and Stefun picked a theme each week to keep things interesting and fun. One theme was coffee and donuts in the mornings, for which they went door-to-door delivering treats to each resident. More importantly, what they were also delivering was a warm, friendly and safe in-person interaction during a challenging and uncertain time.

This spring, Stefun has partnered with the Nevada Department of Transportation to facilitate a viewing tour of a roadside public art project at several on- and off-ramps around Reno and Carson City. Getting outdoors and going on group outings are some of the most popular resident activities. Whether they’re getting adrenaline rushing with go-kart racing, or enjoying picnics at local parks, the Lifestyle team enjoys experiencing the beauty of the local community with the residents.

March will bring the first karaoke event at Revel Rancharrah, and they also hope to schedule champagne and olive oil tastings as other entertainment options. Technology classes and science experiments are also on the calendar, and have inspired residents to engage in new ways. “Our art workshops are also really popular. We’ll do painting, or a clay workshop where residents can make their own pottery. We’ve also hosted floral workshops with a fabulous florist who brings in beautiful flowers,” Ruiz says.

One big family

Residents and team members took part in National Wear Red Day to raise awareness for heart disease.

It takes a team of passionate staff to continuously create new and interesting ways to keep life around the community exciting, which leads to engaged and fulfilled residents. It has taken time to really get to know Revel Rancharrah’s unique and diverse residents, which translates to lifestyle activities that are truly impactful on their lives.

“We have to be active listeners and ask them questions to help figure out what they want to do,” Stefun says. “I really look forward to the days when I can spend time with our residents, have good conversations and learn about them.”

National Hot Cocoa Day was celebrated in style at Rancharrah

Ruiz adds that the entire team at Revel Rancharrah is genuinely interested in the lives of each resident, which creates a family-like and safe atmosphere. Much of the team at the community has been in place since before they opened and have created deep bonds with the residents. Getting to know each other is an essential part of the smooth transition that most residents experience when they first become a resident.

“Everyone engages with each other — we really care about each other,” she says.