Senior Nutrition Program reopening dine-in service in South Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Senior Nutrition Program is reopening next week for dine-in service.

Starting on Monday, March 7, dine-in meals will be served at Senior Nutrition congregate dining sites in Placerville, Pollock Pines, Greenwood, Pioneer Park, Cameron Park and South Lake Tahoe from noon to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.

Advance reservations are required for the service.

“We’re very happy to be able to bring back dine-in service for seniors at our congregate meal sites,” said Richard Todd, program manager of El Dorado County Senior Services. “The Senior Nutrition Program is a great opportunity to enjoy a well-balanced, nutritious and affordable meal in the company of others.”

According to Todd, all of the congregate dining sites will continue to require social distancing and strongly encourage everyone to use face masks while at the site. The sites will also be cleaned and disinfected daily.





The Senior Nutrition Program’s drive through take-out meal service is being discontinued. However, take-out meals will be available for indoor pick-up at the congregate sites between 11 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Advance reservations are also required for the take-out meal service.

The Senior Nutrition Program serves a hot, nutritious lunchtime meal Monday through Friday for the suggested voluntary contribution of $3 per meal. Adults 60 years or older are asked to make a reservation in advance by calling Senior Nutrition the day before or no later than 9 a.m.

To make a reservation in South Lake Tahoe, call 530-573-3130.

Information about the Senior Nutrition Program, including locations of the congregate dining sites and monthly menus, may be accessed online at https://tinyurl.com/EDCSeniorNutrition . The March menu features teriyaki chicken, tri-tip, crabcake, meatball sandwich and savory meatloaf among other favorites. All meals are designed to meet the nutritional needs of seniors.