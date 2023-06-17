Seniors celebrated at Whittell High School’s 63rd commencement ceremony

George Whittell High School's Class of 2023.

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — The George Whittell High School hosted its 63rd commencement ceremony on the Lisa Maloff Field Thursday, June 15, and celebrated two dozen individuals who began their high school journey the same year the world-wide pandemic introduced the “new normal.”

Despite the “weeks that turned to months,” of COVID and literal chaos and destruction from the Caldor Fire and evacuation, the Warriors met each challenge with “unparalleled energy,” according to Principal Sean Ryan.

The students were reminded to lean into their identity as Warriors despite the end of their high school careers.

“The world presents an infinite array [of challenges]. Embrace the unknown. Trust in your education, experience and friendships. You will always be a warrior,” Ryan said.

Gabe Turner, student body president, also addressed the class and attendees.

Turner highlighted the growth despite conflict that was possible due to the size of their class and forced them to “embrace unity despite differences.”

“We have grown so much and grown together the time has come to become the architects of our own lives,” Turner said.

Twenty-four students joined administrators and faculty on stage to collect their diplomas, snag a keepsake photo with Principal Ryan and share heartfelt sentiments of their time together.

Each graduate prepared a message to share with the audience which was read as they crossed the stage one at a time.

The messages varied in length and word use but all captured the gratitude and admiration the students carryin in their hearts for those who stood by their sides and made graduation possible.

Purdue, Michigan, Oregon State, Columbia, and University of Nevada-Reno are among the list of colleges receiving the graduates who are poised for success, according to their administration. Additionally the class was awarded a combined scholarship amount $33,000.