Sensation of Light: South Shore’s newest art gallery to hold grand opening

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Shelley Zentner Gallery will officially open on Friday, September 20. Located at Cowork Tahoe, South Shore’s newest art gallery will showcase new paintings by local artist Shelley Zentner.

“As an artist, I’ve always had to be flexible about the location of my work – for creating, showing, and selling. Since my first exhibition in 1996, when I was still at Art School, I’ve shown my work at commercial art galleries, museums, art fairs, castles (yes, real ones), chapels, climbing festivals, and more” explained Shelley.

Art by Shelley Zentner Provided

When Jamie and David Orr, co-founders of Cowork Tahoe offered her their walls, Shelley saw an opportunity to create a new kind of art gallery.

Theoretical physicist Jamie Orr observed, “Art is an important tool to inspire us, to help us understand our lives and the lives of others, our history, our cultures, our emotions – everything that makes up the human experience.”

At Friday’s grand opening event, Shelley and Jamie will co-present talks on Art & Physics. Hosted by LTCC President Jeff DeFranco, the short (10 minute) presentations on Light will explore their diverse, yet interconnected perspectives. Free and open to the public, they hope to generate a thought-provoking hub for the local art/mountain scene.

Atmospheric paintings inspired by Shelley’s homeland of Wales, and also Japan, Mexico and Tahoe, will be unveiled on the opening night.

“Painting en plein air teaches me to live in the moment, as everything is constantly changing outside.” said Shelley. “The light moves quickly, especially at dusk, and I love to capture the transcendent feeling of light and shadow as the sun goes down.”

Shelley Zentner setting up her gallery at Cowork Tahoe. Provided

‘The Sensation of Light’ Grand Opening on September 20 from 5.30 -9 p.m. Art & Physics Talk begins at 6 p.m. Champagne & Appetizers will be served. Admission is free and open to the public for the event. The Shelley Zentner Gallery @Cowork Tahoe, 3079, Harrison Ave, South Lake Tahoe, Calif. Access by appointment or Cowork Pass only.

See the art and book a free tour at http://www.shelleyzen.us .