Sentencing delayed in Lake Tahoe safe looting

Miguel Gacuma

A sentencing hearing for a home health care nurse, who admitted stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash and property from his employers’ safe, has been delayed a month while attorneys sort out restitution.

Dayton resident Miguel Gacuma, 31, deposited $25,000 with the Douglas County Court Clerk on Tuesday.

“Miguel knows what he did was inexcusable and a horrific betrayal of trust, and he takes full responsibility for that,” attorney Jesse Kalter said. “Since turning himself in he has gotten help for his dual addictions of methamphetamine and gambling.”

Gacuma was hired to work as a home health nurse for a Lake Tahoe couple.

Between Sept. 1, 2019, and Feb. 13, he admitted to taking cash, gold, jewelry, as well as the victim’s Social Security card and birth certificate, from a safe in the home. Investigators found Gacuma conducted 75 transactions with area pawn shops.

He pleaded guilty to exploitation of an older person and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison at his Oct. 13 sentencing. He is also eligible for probation.

Under Nevada law, restitution must be ordered at time of sentencing. According to the pre-sentence report there appears to be $658,000 taken with insurance only reimbursing $20,000. However, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office recovered some of the items from the pawn shops, which would be who received reimbursement.

■ A Californian who was involved in a 2015 beat-down at Stateline admitted Monday, Sept. 14, to a charge of battery with substantial bodily harm.

Avri Jordan Newkirk, 28, of Carmichael, Calif., participated in a Sept. 19, 2015, attack on a man who suffered an intracranial hemorrhage in the beating.

He could receive up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine at his Oct. 26 sentencing.

According to court documents, Newkirk and another man came across Highway 50 at Stateline, after the victim yelled at them to stop picking on people.

The two men weren’t able to overpower the victim until a woman allegedly jumped on him from behind, knocking him down.

He is free on bail pending sentencing.

■ A Lake Tahoe woman is seeking a diversion program after she admitted to transporting methamphetamine.

Shelli Patrice Peyton, 58, will find out if she will be allowed to participate in the program at her Oct. 5 sentencing.

Peyton was arrested on U. S. Highway 50 on June 10.

She was scheduled to be sentenced on Monday, but prosecutor Patrick Ferguson said he didn’t get a chance to read through the petition.

While the previous prosecutor said she expected the District Attorney’s Office would oppose diversion in the case, Ferguson said he expected that he would argue for a suspended sentence and Western Nevada Regional Drug Court.

Peyton was released on her own recognizance pending sentencing.