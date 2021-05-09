Sentencing delayed in trailhead vehicle burglaries

Sentencing was delayed for two people who admitted burglarizing a half-dozen vehicles last May at trailheads in Lake Tahoe and Jacks Valley.

Harvis Berry, 35, appeared remotely in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday from a hospital bed where he was being treated.

District Judge Tod Young said it was clear that Berry’s sentencing hearing had to be delayed and set a May 18 hearing. Berry is facing charges of principal to burglary and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Carolyn Maxine Brinkman, 33, was also in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday, but her sentencing was delayed until May 25.

Under a plea agreement both Berry and Brinkman would receive suspended sentences so they could pay back what they stole.

Attorney Kris Brown said Brinkman was enticed into committing the thefts after she lost her position as a phlebotomist in the coronavirus outbreak.

Figuring out restitution is complicating both sentencings. Prosecutor Chelsea Mazza said the total theft was $15,418, but the pair purchased $6,815 in gift cards using the credit cards they stole from the vehicles. Those gift cards were seized when they were arrested and are currently being held in evidence.

Mazza said extracting the cash from the gift cards could be problematic. That cash would lower the amount of restitution.

Young gave attorneys until May 25 to figure it out.

“It’s going to be really difficult for me to not put you in prison,” he told Brinkman.