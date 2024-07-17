Sentencing in vehicle theft set for August

A 49-year-old man is facing five years in prison for grand larceny of a vehicle.

Trampas Dauzat admitted Monday to taking the keys to a silver Nissan Xterra from a man’s jacket pocket at the Mont Bleu in Stateline He was originally arrested Oct. 24, 2021

Dauzat has been in custody since June 6, according to Douglas County Jail records.

Sentencing is set for Aug. 26.

• A man who overdosed on fentanyl and had to be injected with Narcan may get a chance at diversion, according to attorneys at his Monday arraignment.

Justin David Dick, 23, was arrested on Sept. 28, 2023, for possession of fentanyl.

According to court documents, he was driving while intoxicated and had a minor in the vehicle with him, who was also intoxicated.

Dick was scheduled to appear in district court on Dec. 11, 2023, but failed to appear and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Pending a petition for diversion, a hearing is scheduled for July 22. If the petition is rejected, Dick faces up to four years in prison.

• The much delayed jury trial in the case of a man arrested in a July 2022 sex sting is scheduled to begin July 31.

Aaron Germaine Dabney, 47, appeared in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday for a pre-trial conference.

Dabney is accused of contacting someone he thought was an underage girl through a phone app during the weekend of July 6-7, 2022. The sting was conducted by Douglas County Sheriff’s investigators, the Reno Police Department’s Human Exploitation and Trafficking team and the FBI.

• A $25,000 nationwide warrant was issued for a California man on Tuesday who reportedly missed a fourth court setting since his Dec. 29, 2023, arrest for felony drug possession.

Joseph Philip Alas was arrested at Lake Tahoe on a variety of charges and was scheduled for arraignment in district court on Tuesday.

He’d spent a month in custody after his arrest but was released in early February.