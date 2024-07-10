Sentient Jet partners with American Century Championship 

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Lake Tahoe Airport was bustling more than usual Tuesday as American Century Championship participants arrived for the celebrity golf tournament at Lake Tahoe.

A little after noon a Sentient Jet, Challenger 300 Series, touched down carrying celebrity chef, food writer, restaurateur, and reality TV star Bobby Flay.

The doors opened and out walked 5 passengers including Flay.

“This is a sweet flight,” Flay said. “It’s so smooth and silky. The pilots are fantastic.”

The 8-passenger seat jet flew at an average speed of 550 mph.

Since 2016, Flay has been Sentient Jet’s brand ambassador. In April, they announced a multi-year partnership.

Sentient Jet offers customers access to all types of aircraft for short hops to transatlantic flights with fixed hourly rates.

Sentient Jet is a leading private aviation company and inventor of the jet card category. The Sentient Jet Card offers clients flexibility and convenience of flying private along with unique digital booking tools, including an industry-first with instant, automated text-based booking, a unique sustainability program, and outstanding service.

It recently made a multi-year agreement with NBC Sports as the official private jet partner of the American Century Championship.

“We’ve had great experiences with Sentient Jet over the years through its partnership with other NBC Sports-affiliated events such as The Kentucky Derby,” said Jon Miller, president of Acquisitions and Partnerships for NBC Sports. “As the pioneer of the private jet card and their long-standing commitment to providing fast, convenient and reliable service … we’re proud to have a private aviation partner that can elevate the experience for both new and long-term American Century Championship attendees.”

As part of its collaboration, Sentient Jet will provide players and participants from around the country with premium, customized private jet travel to and from Lake Tahoe. The tournament runs Wednesday through Sunday.

“We are incredibly proud to be selected as the official private aviation provider for the American Century Championship,” said Andrew Collins, Co-CEO of Flexjet, Sentient Jet’s parent company. “Sentient Jet has a storied history of partnering with NBC-affiliated sporting events like the Kentucky Derby, so this partnership is a natural fit for Sentient Jet and its Card Owners. We look forward to extending our services to both professional and amateur players, as well as spectators of this star-studded tournament.”

The announcement is part of a series of initiatives Sentient Jet has made in 2024 to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

Flay will be participating in the tournament for the third time this year.

When asked what he still has to accomplish, Flay responded “so many things.”

“I’d like to be a scratch golfer someday, but that’s not going to happen,” Flay said with a smile.

The Food Network star and author of 17 best-selling cookbooks said he will be releasing his first coffee table cookbook Oct. 29 called Bobby Flay: Chapter One. It is a stunning cookbook with 100 timeless and seminal recipes from the beginning of his career. It is available now for pre-order.

Flay boarded a Sentient Jet in New Jersey for this 5 ½ hour flight.

“It’s a beautiful jet,” Flay said. “I’ve been with Sentient Jet for a long time. It certainly is the best way to travel.”

Flay enjoyed the catering, which included breakfast sandwiches and wraps.

“Great catering, obviously that’s important to me,” Flay said.

There was also a bottle of Blanton’s bourbon.

As part of Flay’s partnership with Sentient Jet, its Card Owners receive VIP access to Flay’s Las Vegas restaurants, Brasserie B and Amalfi. They also get exclusive invitations to Sentient Jet’s Card Owner events including the annual Derby Day Breakfast hosted and prepared by Bobby Flay at the Kentucky Derby. Flay also hosts intimate Q&A discussions with Card Owners on his businesses, career, travel, and more.

During the tournament, Sentient Jet will host an intimate players-only Q&A with Collins of Flexjet. It will also host a Third Green celebrity refreshment area during the three competitive rounds at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course.

For more information, visit americancenturychampionship.com.

Celebrity Chef Bobby Flay arrives at South Lake Tahoe Airport on Tuesday aboard a Sentient Jet.