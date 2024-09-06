Chief’s Corner: September is National Preparedness Month

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Each September, National Preparedness Month reminds us to prioritize family and community disaster planning throughout the year. By taking these three essential steps, you can be better prepared for emergencies:

Make a Plan Stay Informed Assemble a Kit

Being prepared can help you navigate emergencies with greater ease and less stress.

Make a Plan

Begin by ensuring your family is well-informed about potential hazards and community response plans. Consider the following when developing your Emergency Plan:

Identify potential disasters and know how to respond to each.

Discuss how to handle power outages and personal injuries.

Know two escape routes from every room in your home.

Identify two family meeting places – one near home and one farther away.

Post emergency telephone numbers in a central location.

Understand evacuation procedures and how to shut off utility services.

Plan for special needs within your household.

Make arrangements for your pets.

Stay Informed

In a crisis, local public safety officials use various methods to alert the public:

DORA: Dashboard of Regional Agencies has current emergency information for Washoe county.

has current emergency information for Washoe county. Emergency Alert System EAS: Broadcasts messages via radio and television.

Wireless Emergency Alerts WEA: Sends alerts to your cell phone via text and voice.

Reverse-dial: Delivers a pre-recorded message to your landline.

Email: Sign up for CodeRED to receive notifications by email.

to receive notifications by email. Social & Traditional Media: Follow updates through trusted media channels.

3. Assemble a Kit

Prepare an emergency kit with these six basic items:

Water: A three-day supply, with one gallon per person per day.

Food: A three-day supply of non-perishable items.

First Aid & Supplies.

Clothing, bedding, and sanitation supplies.

Tools: Include an emergency preparedness manual, battery-operated radio, flashlight, cash, mess kit/plastic utensils, can opener, signal flare, maps, whistle, and matches.

Special items: Consider needs for infants, elderly, or disabled family members.

Be Ready to Evacuate

If evacuation becomes necessary, the more prepared you are, the faster you can respond. Have your kit or “go bag” ready, including documentation of your home inventory and important information. If advised to evacuate, do so immediately—do not wait. Know your evacuation routes and stay informed. Learn more about what to expect in an evacuation scenario and how you can be prepared at washoecounty.gov/em/response/.

For up to date emergency information in Washoe County scan QR code below.

Additionally, there is still time to request a Defensible Space Inspection and Chipping services. To sign up for a Defensible Space Inspection visit defensiblespacereport.org/northlaketahoe. To sign up for Chipping service, visit reserve.chipperday.com/northlaketahoe.