Serial arsonist arrested in El Dorado County

POLLOCK PINES, Calif. – On October 23, 2023, El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies arrested an individual for a Cal Fire-related warrant in El Dorado County for three fires that occurred in Pollock Pines in mid-September. Since the individual was taken into custody, he has been charged with two additional fires, totaling five fires between El Dorado and Amador counties.

Steven Saunders Provided

With assistance from Cal Fire law enforcement officers, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office, and the El Dorado County Fire Protection District, Steven Saunders, age 27, was arrested and booked in the El Dorado County Jail on suspicion of arson and starting fires at the following locations:

• A structure fire on Sept. 13, 2023, at 2:33 a.m. at the Taco Bell Building at 6454 Pony Express Trail in Pollock Pines.

• A vegetation fire on Sept. 13, 2023, at 9:48 p.m. behind the Family Dollar Store at 6524 Pony Express Trail in Pollock Pines.

• A vegetation fire on Sept.r 14, 2023, at 5:18 a.m. behind CVS Drugs at 6450 Pony Express Trail in Pollock Pines.

• A vegetation fire on Oct. 21, 2023, at 4:00 a.m. in the area of Meadow View Road and Shenandoah Road in River Pines.

• A vegetation fire (the Ore Fire) on Oct. 23, 2023, at 3:39 p.m. in the area of Highway 49 and Ore Court in Logtown.

Through evidence obtained at the fire scenes, all fires were determined to be arson.

The jail’s inmate records show Saunders was taken into custody on the 4800 block of Highway 49 in El Dorado and is held on $330,000 bail.

Cal Fire law enforcement officers work diligently to investigate all fires and apprehend those suspected of starting fires. From Jan. 1, 2023, through Sept. 30, 2023, Cal Fire law enforcement officers have made 88 arson arrests.

Cal Fire urges the public to be vigilant in their preparedness and aware of suspicious activity. To report suspicious fire activity please call the Arson Tip Line at 1-800-468-4408