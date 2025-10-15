Series Preview: Lake Tahoe Lakers vs. Seattle Totems

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Oliver Owens clashes with player from the Fresno Monsters.

Provided / Aidan Sechrist, ASLT.Media

The Lake Tahoe Lakers return to the Tahoe Ice Arena to take on the Seattle Totems for three games in a row Oct. 24-26. The Friday and Saturday night games start at 7:30 p.m. while the Sunday game starts at noon.

Tickets are available at the door for $10 each. Child admission is free on Sunday.

Kasper Parkonen, Oliver Owens, and Mike Litle. Provided / Aidan Sechrist, ASLT.Media

It has been a tough stretch for the Lakers as of late. After winning their first three games of the season against the Rogue Valley Royals, the Lakers have since dropped six straight against some tough opponents.

Earlier this month, Lakers fans stuffed the Tahoe Ice Arena to capacity for the team’s home debut against the Fresno Monsters, the United States Premier Hockey League’s defending Pacific Division Champions. Unfortunately, they were spooked by the Monsters who won all three games in dominant fashion.

Fresno’s roster was bolstered during the offseason by the acquisition of Brian Erte, the Lakers leading scorer last season, who came back to haunt his former team by scoring two goals and adding nine assists against them in the series.

The Lakers then returned to the road looking to exorcise some demons against the Ontario Jr. Reign, the same team that eliminated them from the playoffs last season. Unfortunately, the losing streak continued in Ontario. And for a second consecutive series, a former Laker scored two goals against his former team. This time it was South Lake Tahoe’s own Brennan Monroe who accomplished the task for the Jr. Reign in his first game of the season against the Lakers.

When it rains it pours.

But through these early season growing pains, there have been encouraging signs of progress from the Lakers.

In each of the last two series, the number of goals against has steadily decreased from one game to the next. Flashes of goaltending brilliance have been on display at times. The local kids, Oliver Owens from Reno and Max “The Hound” Basset from Truckee, have played with consistent physicality.

Veteran Carver Alford has put his hometown team on his back at times, providing dynamic offensive rushes at one end of the rink and devastating body checks at the other. Team Captain Chayce Tuton continues to sacrifice his body for the team, blocking shots no matter the score and dropping the gloves to defend his teammates when necessary.

There are no signs of quitting in the Lake Tahoe Lakers who continue to stick together and look forward to playing once again in front of the fans who have always stuck behind them.

The task will not get any easier against the visiting Seattle Totems who come into town with an undefeated 7-0 record led by the USPHL Premier Division’s All-Time leading scorer Roman Wolynec who sits just one point away from a milestone 300 career regular season points in just 125 regular season games played in the league.

Dickie Dunn is the Lake Tahoe Lakers beat writer for the Tahoe Daily Tribune.