Serious injuries caused from vehicle vs. snowplow on Mount Rose Highway

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Local Incline Village resident and former Constable Hans Keller was injured and is currently recovering following a collision with a snowplow that occurred Tuesday, March 28, on Mount Rose Highway/Nevada State Route 431.

Nevada Department of Transportation plow driver David Hook was traveling eastbound on the highway during a winter storm that saw icy and snowy road conditions when he attempted to break, causing the plow to slide into oncoming traffic traveling westbound, according to the incident report.

Keller was struck on the passenger side of his vehicle, causing heavy damage to the car, along with multiple injuries.

“My door made contact with my hip and my ribs and gave me internal bleeding that stabilized while I was in the hospital,” Keller said. “So I’m just having issues with my left side and body at this point, but I’m hoping that it will heal with physical therapy that I’m doing.”

Currently, Keller is unsure if his injuries will cause life-long effects, or if physical therapy will prevail.

Being a trained peace officer, Keller was quick to exit his vehicle in order to collect evidence while it was snowing outside.

“I think that kicked in because of my muscle memory,” Keller said. “I was in pain, probably on the verge of shock. I don’t know what came over me, but I decided to go ahead and start filming right after the crash.”

In the video, Keller captures the moments after the collision, where Hook said that there were vehicles stopped in front of him, causing him to attempt to stop.

“I couldn’t stop,” said Hook. “I hit a patch of ice.”

Keller’s car was pushed into the guard rail on the shoulder, stopping traffic effectively until law enforcement arrived.

According to the traffic crash report, road conditions were ice and the road was covered in snow due to snowing conditions.

Keller was transported to Renown Hospital, and is now home recovering.