Set sail with Mr. Tahoe on Sierra Cloud

Action Water Sports with its Sierra Cloud Catamaran will be taking people on tours of Lake Tahoe all weekend and guests will be entertained by the well known Mr. Tahoe; and after the Labor Day holiday locals will get a heavily discounted rate.

Come along with Mr. Tahoe and cruise sites that include Cal Neva, Thunderbird Lodge, large and luxurious beach front homes, Sand Harbor, Hidden Beach and many more.

Mr. Tahoe, also known as Darin Talbot, is a longtime resident and small business owner with a lively personality and penchant for entertaining the masses. Talbot has hosted many shows around Lake Tahoe at Glasses Wine Bar, Fredrick’s as well as on the Sierra Cloud, to name a few.

Talbots entertainment is a mix of songs and stories that are sure to entertain.

“I’m different. I tell stories about Tahoe, some of the stories I tell a lot of locals don’t even know,” Talbot said.

Tickets are $125 this weekend but locals will pay $75 next week, with proof of residence. Deeper discounts are available for larger groups. A group of 6-8 people the price drops to $60/person with at least one local in the group.

Space is limited with only 46 tickets available per cruise.

“We are really excited to offer a better deal for the locals at Action Water Sports because we know how hard the locals work and we are locals too,” Talbot said. “So after Labor Day we wanna create the opportunity for them to be able to go out and enjoy Lake Tahoe like a tourist.”

During the two-hour cruise guests will enjoy appetizers, beverages, and classic Mr. Tahoe entertainment. Sierra Cloud guests may even win a prize during Lake Tahoe and Movie Trivia giveaways.

Mr. Tahoe winters in Costa Rica. This year in preparation of his farewell week there will three shows in Incline Village: Sept. 20 at The Paddlewheel, Sept. 22 at Fredrick’s Bistro and Sept. 24 at Glasses Wine Bar.

This may be the last chance to see Mr. Tahoe in Tahoe for the foreseeable future.

“Maybe this should be called the Farewell Forever Tour,” Talbot said. “There’s a chance I could go to Cape Cod to spend time with my kids after, so it may be forever farewell. Maybe, I don’t know, I’m not sure.”