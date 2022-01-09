Seven ways to save at Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe this season

RENO, Nev. – Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe is making it easy to get on the mountain this season, with a variety of lift ticket deals that offer discounted skiing and riding nearly every day of the week. The return of daily lift ticket specials including Two ‘Fer Tuesdays, Ladies Day Thursdays, Ski G.I.F., Locals Sundays, ski the day you fly, military discounts and the ability to turn in your daily lift ticket toward the purchase of a season pass, offer many ways to save.

“After the historic, record-breaking snowfall we received in December, we’re set up for a long season ahead,” said Mike Pierce, marketing director for Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe. “Whether you’re a passionate skier or snowboarder, or someone just starting out, with all of the lift ticket deals we have available, there’s no reason not to start planning a trip to Mt. Rose.”

Seven ways to save on lift access at Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe this season include:

TWO’FER TUESDAYS: Get two lift tickets for the price of one every Tuesday, non-holiday. Tickets can be purchased online at skirose.com or at any ticket window are priced at $155 for two adult tickets (ages 16+), $90 for two child tickets (ages 6-15). Both tickets must be used on the same Tuesday. Some restrictions apply.

LADIES DAY THURSDAYS: Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe offers $69 lift tickets for ladies on Thursdays, along with free ski or snowboard group clinics. Tickets can be purchased online, or at any ticket window. Offer valid on Thursdays only, non-holiday.





SKI G.I.F.: Start the weekend early with $59 half-day tickets valid from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays, non-holiday.

LOCALS SUNDAYS: On Sundays (excluding holiday periods), guests whose primary residence is within a one hour driving radius of Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe are invited to enjoy a discounted lift ticket for just $99 for adults (ages 16+), and $29 for children (ages 6-15). Local ID required. Offer not valid Jan. 16 or Feb. 20, 2022.

SKI THE DAY YOU FLY: Show your boarding pass and photo ID to Guest Services the day you fly into Reno-Tahoe International Airport for a $69 lift ticket (excluding holiday periods).

ACTIVE MILITARY: Active duty military can show their active military ID at any ticket window for a $69 full-day lift ticket (excluding holiday periods).

SEASON PASS UPGRADE: Love Mt. Rose and want to ski all season? Apply the cost of your daily lift ticket toward the purchase of a season pass. Must be purchased the day of your visit and applied to a pass valid that season.

Learn more at http://www.skirose.com .