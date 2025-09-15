Several hole-in-ones at Incline Village Mountain Course
Several aces were hit at Incline Village Mountain Golf Course recently.
The first hole-in-one was hit on September 8 by Carmen Lazipone. He hit the 111-yard shot from the 11th Tee with his 7 Iron. Carmen was visiting from Texas.
Incline Village resident Elizabeth Hestmark hit an 112-yard ace on Hole 4 with her Driver on September 11.
Also, on September 11, Brianna Paquet hit a 175-yard shot from the 8th Hole with her 4 hybrid. Brianna was visiting from Southern California.
