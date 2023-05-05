Several inches of snow possible to kickoff weekend at Tahoe

A view of Lake Tahoe from Diamond Peak Ski Resort in Incline Village.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The cold, stormy weather will continue through the weekend and beyond at Lake Tahoe before a possible warming trend later next week.

The National Weather Service in Reno is calling for several inches of snow late Friday night into Saturday morning. Snow accumulations of 4-8 inches are possible near the Sierra crest above 6,500 feet, with 2 inches possible in the Lake Tahoe Basin, and above 5,000 feet in northeast California, west of U.S. Highway 395.

The snow may impact travel over Sierra passes from late Friday through Saturday morning. Mountain travelers should expect slushy or snow-covered roads.

Road conditions will improve during the day Saturday, although scattered snow showers could still produce reduced visibility at times, the service said in a special statement.

Temperatures will remain about 10-15 degrees below seasonal averages through Saturday with highs in the mid 40s, which will be complemented by up to 20 mph winds.

Temps start to rise on Sunday and Monday to the low 50s through Wednesday of next week.

There’s also another chance of rain and snow showers Tuesday and Wednesday.