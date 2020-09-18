Several local, regional races on ballot for South Tahoe residents

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — While the presidential election is front and center, there are several local races that will appear on the ballot.

In the U.S. Representative 4th District race, democrat Brynne Kennedy is looking to unseat incumbent republican Tom McClintock.

McClintock has held the seat since 2008. Kennedy is the founder of the software company, Topia.

In the State Senate District 1 race, incumbent republican Brian Dahle is looking to hold on to his seat against democrat Pamela Swartz. Dahle won his seat in a special election in June 2019. Swartz worked in forestry before starting her own skincare business, Ninja Skincare, three decades ago.

Incumbent Frank Bigelow is up for reelection for State Assembly District 5. He doesn’t not have any competitors.

Lake Tahoe Community College Board of Trustees has two seats up for election. Area 3 trustee Karen Borges will be holding on to her seat, with no one running against her. New trustee Nancy Dalton will be stepping in for Area 4, also with no competition.

For the Lake Tahoe Unified School District Board of Trustees, incumbents Larry Reilly and Bonnie Turnbull are both holding on to their seats, with no challengers. Retired school teacher Valerie Mansfield will be taking the third seat up for grabs. She will be taking the Area 4 seat from Troy Matthews who is not running again.

Ten candidates are competing for two seats in the South Lake Tahoe City Council race. See Page 2 to learn more about the candidates.

Three seats on the Lake Valley Fire Protection District Board of Directors are up for election. Incumbents Robert Bettencourt, John Rice and Leona Allen are all hoping to hold on to their seats. Retired Battalion Chief for LVF Ronald Sitton is hoping to grab one of those seats.

South Tahoe Public Utilities District Board of Directors has three seats up for election, two of which are four-year terms, one is a two-year term.

For the four-year term seats, civil engineer David Peterson is competing against incumbents Duane Wallace, who was appointed to his seat, and Kelly Sheehan. Tahoe Summers owner Margie Kovarik-Mahimer, attorney Jennifer Peterson, retired resort manager Gerri Grego and environmental research scientist Shane Romsos are vying for the two-year term seat.

Measure S, a 1% sales tax increase will also appear on the ballot. The Tribune will be providing more information on the ballot measure in the future.

Ballots are being mailed out starting on Sept. 28.

The ballots can be dropped off from Oct. 6 through Nov. 3 at the South Lake Tahoe Library in the 24-hour drop box, at Holiday Market South Lake Tahoe from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. or Grocery Outlet South Lake Tahoe from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Residents can vote in person at California Conservation Corp 1949 Apache Ln., or Lake Tahoe Community College, 1 College Dr., from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 to Nov. 2 and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

For more information, visit http://www.edcgov.us/Government/Elections.