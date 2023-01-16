Several more inches to fall Monday, break in storm expected Tuesday

US-50 is closed on Echo Summit for avalanche control.

Provided / Caltrans

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – South Lake Tahoe visitors and residents are experiencing road closures and power outages as snow continues to fall on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Overnight, resorts received several more inches of snow, with Heavenly reporting 8 inches in the last 24 hours.

Heavenly is expecting to receive another 6-10 inches on Monday. They are currently not selling lift tickets online, guests may only purchase tickets at the window.

The National Weather Service Reno has a storm warning in place until 10 p.m. Monday, Jan 16, with heaviest snowfall rates expected during the morning and afternoon and snow rates tapering off through this evening.

There is a 10% chance of isolated lightning strikes this afternoon.

US 50 is closed from Echo Summit to Meyers for avalanche control. Chain control is in place on Interstate 80, State Routes 431, 89 and 28. For updated road conditions, visit https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ or https://www.nvroads.com/ .

Liberty Utilities reported power outages in the Hwy 50, N Upper Truckee Rd and Grizzly Mountain Dr. areas. There is no estimated time for restoration.

The sun is expected to come out on Tuesday, with a high of 30. Clouds are expected to more back in Tuesday evening and several more inches of snow are forecasted to fall on Wednesday.

There is a slight chance snow will fall on Thursday with little to no accumulation. The weekend will be sunny and dry.