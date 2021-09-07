Several post offices reopen, includes South Lake Tahoe office

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Effective tomorrow, September 8, the following Post Offices below will reopen and resume normal delivery and retail transactions.

South Lake Tahoe Post Office, 1046 Al Tahoe Blvd. South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Tahoe Valley Post Office, 950 Emerald Bay Road, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Tahoma Post Office, 7000 Westlake Blvd, Tahoma, CA 96142

Herlong Post Office, 2067 Yuba Street, Herlong, CA 96113

Somerset Post Office, 6040 Grizzly Flat Road, Somerset, CA 95684

All mail previously held at temporary postal locations will be taken back to the above offices.

Customers normally served by Meyers Post Office, located at 1285 Apache Avenue are directed to South Lake Tahoe Post Office for mail pick up, effective tomorrow, September 8.

South Lake Tahoe Post Office, 1046 Al Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150; Hours: Monday to Friday 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, Saturday: 12 pm to 2:00 pm.

Customers normally served by the following post offices below are directed to Pollock Pines Post Office for mail pick up.

Kyburz Post Office, 13672 Highway 50, Kyburz, CA 95720

Twin Bridges Post Office, 17481 Highway 50, Twin Bridges, CA 95735

Pollock Pines Post Office, 2669 Sanders Drive, Pollock Pines, CA 95726; Hours: Monday to Friday 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

Customers normally served by Milford Post Office, located at 450-075 Milford Grade Road are directed to Doyle Post Office for mail pick up.





Doyle Post Office, 745-850 Rachel Drive, Doyle, CA 96109; Hours: Monday to Friday 9:30 am to 1:00 pm and 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm.

Customers normally served by Grizzly Flats Post Office, located at 4991 Sciaroni Road are directed to Diamond Springs Post Office for mail pick up.

Diamond Springs Post Office, 4946 Pleasant Valley Road, Diamond Springs, CA 95619; Hours: Monday to Friday 9:00 am to 5 pm.

Customers are reminded to bring proper photo ID to make mail and package pickups.

Many retail services including temporary forwards, postage stamps, and more are available 24/7 online at http://www.usps.com .