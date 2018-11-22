Several screenings of Warren Miller’s ‘Face of Winter’ at Lake Tahoe

When: Friday and Saturday, Nov. 23 and 24, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

For the first times in decades, winter will start without Warren Miller.

The legendary filmmaker who helped cultivate modern-day downhill ski culture died in January at 93. What better — or more fitting — way to welcome the start of ski season than a screening of the most recent film from the company Miller founded.

"Face of Winter," the 69th installment from Warren Miller Entertainment, is an homage to Miller and the work he pioneered.

"Watch as the world's best skiers and riders cover ground in some of the most legendary destinations to honor a face that launched a thousand quips and got us all started on this long, crazy ride," states the description on warrenmiller.com. "Visit some of Warren's favorite locations from Switzerland to Chamonix, British Columbia to Alaska, Chile, Iceland, New Zealand and more."

Some of the athletes featured in the film include Jonny Moseley, Marcus Caston, Seth Wescott, Forrest Jillson, Kaylin Richardson, Dash Longe, Anna Segal and Michael Shaffer.

"Come along to far off regions, meet the locals, carve faces of remote mountain ranges, and celebrate the thrills of a life lived in high places," the website continues. "Join in the tribute and continue the legacy. We are all the 'Face of Winter.'"

The "Face of Winter" tour is currently making its way across the country. At Lake Tahoe, there will be multiple opportunities to see the flick.

On the North Shore, Olympic Village Lodge at Squaw will host two shows, the first on Friday and the second on Saturday, Nov. 23 and 24. Both shows are general admission, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and shows starting at 7:30. Cost is $16.

The following weekend will bring "Face of Winter" to South Shore. Harrah's Lake Tahoe will host a screening on Nov. 30 and another on Dec. 1. Likewise, these shows are general admission and start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $18.

For more information on the screening, click here.