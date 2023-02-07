Several South Tahoe wrestlers qualify for state tourney

The South Tahoe High School wrestling team had a successful regional tournament and several qualified for the state championships.

Provided/Ryan Wallace

RENO, Nev. — The South Tahoe wrestling team will send a handful of wrestlers to Winnemucca, Nevada this weekend to battle for state titles.

The Vikings hit the mats at Wooster High School last Friday and Saturday to compete in the Class 3A Northern Region meet and had multiple wrestlers qualify for the state championships.

“6 Boys State Qualifiers cap off a weekend filled to the brim with the good stuff, laughs, hugs, pranks, and physical combat,” said South Tahoe Head Coach Ryan Wallace in a Facebook post. “No way any team will ever have better vibes than South Tahoe wrestling does.”

Three of the school’s state qualifiers finished in third place. Sophomore Kash Hendrick won his first two matches in the 138-pound division by fall. He then fell in the semifinals during sudden victory, but came back with a pair of wins, including a 10-2 major decision win in the third-place match.

At 144 pounds, senior Patrick Webster also finished in third place. Webster won his first two matches by fall, but was derailed in the semifinals. He’d battle back with two more wins by fall to claim bronze.

Senior Andrew Singelyn took third place in the 165-pound division, coming back after dropping a decision in his first match of the tournament. Singelyn pinned his opponent in the first round of the consolation bracket. He then took a decision win to earn a place in the third-place match. Singelyn’s opponent would be forced out with an injury, giving the South Tahoe senior a third-place finish.

Junior Cristian Arce qualified for the state meet with a fourth-place finish. Arce dropped his first match at 215 pounds eventual champion Elko’s Eli Finlayson, but came back with a pair of decision wins and a two wins by fall. Arce then lost by fall in the third-place match, but his fourth-place finish earned him the final berth into this weekend’s state tournament.

At 106 pounds, sophomore Charlie Bergquist also qualified for state with a fourth place. Bergquist won his first match by fall but then lost in the quarterfinals to eventual champion, Elko’s Camden Jensen. Bergquist went on to win by fall in his next match, but dropped an 11-8 decision in the third-place matchup to fall to fourth for the tournament.

Senior Garrett Friederici dropped his opening round matchup in the 150-pound division but came back with two wins by major decision to reach the semifinals of the consolation bracket. He’d end up losing by fall, before taking a win due to injury in the fifth-place match.

Senior Jacob DeLeon finished with a win by decision at 113 pounds to finish in sixth place. Junior Zach Briggs pinned a pair of opponents in the 120-pound division to score seven points for the Vikings. Junior Chris Mossonte finished the tournament with a win by fall at 126 pounds to pick up three team points. Senior Jeffery Chavarria had a win by fall in the 138-pound bracket. At 144 pounds, freshman Jayden Cenidoza also won one of his matches by fall. Junior Steven Silva finished the tournament with one win by fall as well, pinning his opponent in the 175-pound division. Junior Peter Chakmakov and freshman Brady Higgins represented South Tahoe as well.

As a team, South Tahoe finished with 117 points to take sixth place out of 12 schools. Elko won the regional title with a high score of 302 points. Arce, Singelyn, Webster, Hendrick, and Bergquist will now prepare to compete in the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 3A State Wrestling Championships. The two-day tournament begins Friday in Winnemucca.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of the Tribune.