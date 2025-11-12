Severe geomagnetic storm dazzles Tahoe skies with Northern Lights

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

LAKE TAHOE, Nev./Calif. – The internet is flooding with images of last night’s Northern Lights, visible from Lake Tahoe with the naked eye. A long exposure photo can capture even more of the aurora activity.

The storm was strongest between the hours of 5-10 p.m. with values between 8 and 9-minus on the Kp index, which values geomagnetic activity based on magnetometers around the world.

According to NOAA that makes it a G4 or Severe geomagnetic storm. Storms of this magnitude can be seen from northern California. Had it reached a Kp 9, it would have been considered a extreme storm, potentially visible from places as low as Florida and Southern Texas.

Geomagnetic activity is expected tonight as well, though it may be weaker.