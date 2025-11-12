Severe geomagnetic storm dazzles Tahoe skies with Northern Lights
LAKE TAHOE, Nev./Calif. – The internet is flooding with images of last night’s Northern Lights, visible from Lake Tahoe with the naked eye. A long exposure photo can capture even more of the aurora activity.
The storm was strongest between the hours of 5-10 p.m. with values between 8 and 9-minus on the Kp index, which values geomagnetic activity based on magnetometers around the world.
According to NOAA that makes it a G4 or Severe geomagnetic storm. Storms of this magnitude can be seen from northern California. Had it reached a Kp 9, it would have been considered a extreme storm, potentially visible from places as low as Florida and Southern Texas.
Geomagnetic activity is expected tonight as well, though it may be weaker.
