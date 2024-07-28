Elevated bacteria levels following sewer spill at Fallen Leaf Lake, no beach closures

Update as of July 29 at 3 p.m. – At 12:19 a.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2024, a broken valve at one of South Tahoe Public Utility District’s sewer pump stations resulted in five to ten gallons of sewage spilling into Fallen Leaf Lake.

Six water samples were collected from Fallen Leaf Lake on the morning of Sunday, July 28, 2024. Results from bacteria testing showed elevated levels of total coliform, including e.coli, at the point of entry and 150 feet north of the sewer spill.

The bacteria levels detected are below the requirements for beach closures. Warning signs will remain in place until bacteria levels decrease to baseline.

Ammonia, which is the main indicator of sewage in water, was not detected at any of the six sites. Additional water samples were collected on the morning of Monday, July 29, 2024, and results will be available Tuesday.

Water Quality Sampling at Fallen Leaf Lake on July 28. Provided / STPUD

Original Story: SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – At 12:19 a.m. on the morning of Sunday, July 28, 2024, a broken valve at one of South Tahoe Public Utility District’s sewer pump stations resulted in five to ten gallons of sewage spilling into Fallen Leaf Lake. The valve has been repaired, the site cleaned up, and spill signs placed around the affected area.

At 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2024, an alarm went off, notifying District staff of higher-than-normal sewage levels at a pump station on Fallen Leaf Lake Road. Upon inspection, it was determined there was a broken valve and multiple crews were called in to assist. Due to the inability to isolate the valve and stop flow entering the station, at 12:19 a.m. approximately 40 gallons of sewage spilled out of the manhole next to 534 Fallen Leaf Lake Road, and an estimated five to ten gallons flowed into Fallen Leaf Lake.

Spill down stairs into Fallen Leaf Lake Provided / STPUD

“Our crew’s quick response limited the amount of sewage entering the lake to just a few gallons,” said Paul Hughes, General Manager.

To contain the spill, the District used two vacuum trucks to suck out the manhole. With the spill under control, the District’s Field Operators made a confined space entry into the wet well to replace the broken valve. The impacted roadway and stairs were sprayed down, vacuumed up, and spill signs placed around the site. Water quality samples were taken, and results are pending.