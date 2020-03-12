Shamrock celebrations: A variety of St. Patrick’s Day events all around Lake Tahoe

The Young Dubliners are set to hit the stage Tuesday, March 17, at Montbleu Casino Resort & Spa.

Provided

The green beer starts flowing this week and several places around Lake Tahoe are taking part in the annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

The Irish holiday will feature native band, Young Dubliners, who will perform at 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Montbleu Resort Casino & Spa.

Young Dubliners have released eight albums of original material and one Irish ballad cover album to date. Their live set will draw from all their albums.

In recent years the band has appeared on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, had songs featured in TV shows (Sons Of Anarchy, Human Target) and toured extensively as a headliner and as the opener for such a diverse list of artists as Collective Soul, Jethro Tull, Johnny Lang, Los Lobos, Chris Isaak and many more.

The band might be labeled as “Celtic Rock,” but it’s not the only influence as several band members have no Irish roots.

“That was always the idea,” said Keith Roberts, vocalist and acoustic guitarist. “The sound was always intended to be a hybrid because we all come from such different backgrounds. Even though two of us are from Ireland, a lot of the music we listened to growing up wasn’t Irish at all. When we got here we got homesick and developed a new appreciation for Irish Music. In truth the Celtic riffs can just as easily come from the American band members. Everyone writes now so you never know what you’ll end up with.”

Before wandering over to Montbleu for the concert, check out McP’s Taphouse Grill, which claims to have “Lake Tahoe’s biggest, most infamous and truly traditional St. Patrick’s Day extravaganza.”

McP’s is located just a few steps away from the Stateline casinos (4125 Lake Tahoe Blvd) and live music starts at 2 p.m. and goes until 6 when DJ Kronyak takes over at 7 p.m.

The outside seating area is dog-friendly and everything is family-friendly until 10 p.m.

They will have 40 beers on tap, 20 TVs, drink specials, free raffles and promo girls from Guinness, Bud Light and Deep Eddy.

The green beer starts flowing Friday at all Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe bars and lasts through Tuesday. Domestic beers and guiness are $5, $6 duo shot/draft, as well as $10 Hard Rock light up refillable cups with green beer.

From Sunday through Tuesday, a special Irish three-course meal with a fixed price of $60 includes, potato leek soup or Irish pub salad, leg of lamb and Guiness Jameson tiramisu or Irish whiskey bread pudding.

Alpine Union’s prix fixe menu from Friday through Tuesday includes ham and green pea soup, corned beef and cabbage, and crème de menthe mousse for $29.95.

The Luck of the Irish “St. Barles Day” at South Lake Brewing Company on March 17 will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day as well as the brewery owner’s dog named Barley, who turns six.

Guests who bring their dog in on a leash or wear an Irish costume, receive $1 off pints all night long. The evening will include a new beer release – Irish-themed of course, along with live music, and food for purchase.

Steamer’s Bar & Grill has no cover charge for shenanigans and live music starting at 7 p.m.

Steamers (2236 Lake Tahoe Blvd) will serve homemade corned beef and cabbage all day, along with what they call “famous” corned beef tacos.

They will also offer drink specials, have green beer, specials on Jameson, car bombs and more.

On the North Shore, Alibi Ale in Incline Village (204 E Enterprise St) is giving birth to a brand new baby brew on Tuesday, St. Kristi’s Nitro Dry Irish Stout … aka Kristi’s Birthday.

The brewery will also feature Irish-style food and will entertain their guests Irish music from Mr.D and Kandy X from 3 to 7 p.m.

If you’re craving corned beef and cabbage and don’t want to wait until St. Patrick’s Day, St. Theresa Catholic Church (1041 Lyons Ave) will hold their annual dinner from 5 to 8 pm. Sunday, March 15.

The dinner is prepared by the Knights of Columbus and will include corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, soda bread, and desserts. Irish coffee, beer, wine and sodas will be available.

If you miss that church event, on the North shore St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church in Incline is hosting a family-friendly party featuring an Irish dinner and dancers from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 20, at the Chateau at Incline Village (955 Fairway Boulevard).

There will also be kids’ crafts, games and face-painting.