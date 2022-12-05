Share, care and give a pair this holiday season

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — RE/MAX Gold of Reno and Incline Village will host its annual sock drive to benefit Northern Nevada HOPES.

Sponsored by Inside Incline Community Real Estate, Northern Nevada RE/MAX Gold, realtors will collect new, unused socks for distribution in our local community this winter through Northern Nevada HOPES.

HOPES provides affordable, high-quality, medical, behavioral health, and support services for all. Since 1997, Northern Nevada HOPES has been on the front lines of community health, caring for those with the fewest resources and options, many of whom are living in crisis every day.

“As community members, RE/MAX Gold agents actively give back to Northern Nevadans in need, year-round,” said owner/broker Sabrina Belleci. “Socks are viewed as the most critical resource to keep people’s feet dry and warm in the winter, which leads to improved overall health and well-being. Our collective goal at RE/MAX Gold is to provide 1,000 pairs of socks.”

Socks may be dropped off at the following locations in Northern Nevada through Jan. 31: RE/MAX Gold Incline, Incline Village Board of Realtors, Ticor Title and RE/MAX Gold Reno. Financial contributions can be made via Venmo @tiffany-grimes-14 and will directly benefit HOPES.