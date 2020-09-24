Sharon Kennedy appointed to Washoe school board

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Former Incline Middle School Principal Sharon Kennedy has been appointed to fill the Washoe County School District Board of Trustees District A seat that was vacated by Scott Kelley.

Kennedy was one of 12 candidates that put their name in the hat including Jeff Church who is running to take the seat in the November election.

The board members unanimously chose Kennedy to fill the seat, not only because of her experience as a principal but also because she has nursing experience which is important while the district deals with COVID-19 and because she comes from Incline Village, a part of the district that often feels neglected.

“In both of my professional careers, nursing and education, I have had a reputation for integrity, honesty, diligence, and directness,” Kennedy wrote in her application. “I understand school budgets, staffing, and funding resources. I believe that my experience and strengths allow me to offer a unique perspective that can be a benefit to the board … At this point in my life, I am not looking to prove anything, but I am looking to make a difference.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Trustee Kennedy to the Board of Trustees,” said Board President Malena Raymond in a press release. “We had an outstanding group of applicants for this seat, and it was a tough decision. But Trustee Kennedy brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this position, and we look forward to working with her.”

Kennedy was sworn in during the Tuesday, Sept. 22 meeting and will serve until Jan. 3.

Kelley is running to re-claim the seat against Church.