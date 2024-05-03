Shedding light on melanoma: What Incline Village residents need to know during Skin Cancer Awareness Month

May marks Skin Cancer Awareness Month , drawing attention to the disease’s prevalence, with over five million cases identified annually in the United States. Residing in Northern Nevada presents a plethora of opportunities for outdoor enthusiasts, art aficionados, festival attendees, food connoisseurs, and music lovers alike. While our region’s abundance of outdoor activities enriches our lives, it is essential to acknowledge the risks posed to our skin health, particularly concerning skin cancer, including the perilous melanoma. Incline Village’s dermatologists at the Skin Cancer & Dermatology Institute , shed light on this critical skin cancer type.

What is melanoma, and why should Northern Nevadans be well-versed in its implications?

Melanoma , a highly malignant form of skin cancer, originates from melanocytes, the cells responsible for pigment production in the skin. Commonly referred to as a “cancerous mole,” melanoma’s severity depends on its depth within the skin layers. Melanoma situ, the most superficial form of melanoma, poses minimal risks. A thick melanoma (over 4mm in depth) only has a 50% survival rate. Fortunately, most cases are diagnosed early, requiring localized surgical intervention. Hence, early detection of melanoma is paramount.

There are an estimated 200,000 new cases of melanoma diagnosed annually. Across the U.S., Caucasians face a 1 in 38 chance of developing it in their lifetime. Northern Nevadans face heightened risks due to prolonged sun exposure, elevated altitude intensifying UV radiation, and our region’s outdoor lifestyle. We have a nearly 50% increased risk of melanoma compared to the national average.

What are the additional risk factors contributing to melanoma development?

The likelihood of melanoma escalates with the frequency of sunburns, especially during childhood. A single blistering sunburn or a history of five or more sunburns doubles the risk, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. Interestingly, individuals with higher education levels are at a heightened risk due to indoor workweek routines followed by intense outdoor activities during weekends. Embracing sun protection practices at any age can mitigate risks; even sporadic sunburns every two years can triple the risk of melanoma.

Other risk factors include familial predisposition, red hair, freckled skin, indoor tanning, and compromised immune systems.

What signs should individuals be vigilant about as potential warnings for melanoma?

Regular self-skin examinations are crucial for early melanoma detection. The American Academy of Dermatology offers guidelines for effective self-skin checks. Based on clinical observations, two significant indicators of melanoma include:

The “ugly duckling” rule: Melanomas typically differ noticeably from other moles on the body. New, changing, or evolving moles: Adult skin generally ceases to develop new moles, and existing moles usually change slowly. Any new, changing, or evolving mole warrants careful evaluation to rule out melanoma. One constraint of this guideline is that other common forms of harmless brown age spots, like seborrheic keratoses and solar lentigines, are anticipated to develop/change over time.

Another mnemonic for recalling melanoma’s typical traits is the ABCDEs . While these indicators are useful, benign moles can sometimes exhibit one or two atypical features. If a mole displays multiple ABCDE characteristics, it warrants evaluation by a board-certified dermatologist.

Asymmetry: One half of the mole is different than the other half.

Border: The mole has a scalloped, poorly defined, or irregular border.

Color: The mole exhibits diverse colors across its surface, ranging from shares of tan, brown, or black to the areas of white, red, or blue.

Diameter: Melanomas are typically larger than 6mm in diameter, roughly the size of a pencil eraser upon diagnosis; however, they can be smaller.

Evolving: The mole is changing in color, size, or shape, which is usually not normal in adults.

Is it difficult to diagnose melanoma?

Diagnosing melanoma can range from straightforward to challenging. About half of melanomas are pretty obvious; some can be spotted across the room or instantly stand out when performing a skin exam. While some melanomas are conspicuous, others, like early melanoma in situ, may resemble benign sunspots and easily blend in with sun-damaged skin.

Other variants such as amelanotic melanoma (a melanoma that produces no pigment and presents as a red patch or bump), desmoplastic melanoma (presents as a white scar-like bump), and nevoid melanoma pose diagnostic challenges due to their atypical presentations (can mimic benign nevi in appearance).

Key takeaways about melanoma:

Early detection is key, late detection can be deadly.

Northern Nevadans experience a significantly higher incidence of melanoma at a compared to the national average.

A history of repeated sunburns significantly elevates the risk of developing melanoma.

Any new or changing mole that appears distinct from the others should be promptly evaluated by a dermatologist.

For comprehensive full skin examinations by a dermatologist, evaluations of irregularities, or any areas of concern, schedule an appointment at Skin Cancer & Dermatology Institute's Incline Village location