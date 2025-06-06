Sheriff: Juvenile pulled knife on Zephyr Cove security during fight

An attempt by security to break up a large fight at Zephyr Cove Beach resulted in an officer being threatened with a knife and pelted by full beer cans on Thursday afternoon.

Sheriff Dan Coverley reported the fight involving around 30 juveniles occurred around 4 p.m.

The two juveniles who assaulted the security officer attempted to flee the scene but were pulled over and arrested.

The juvenile armed with a knife was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and minor consuming. The second juvenile throwing beer cans was charged with battery and minor consuming.

Both were booked into the Douglas County Juvenile Detention Center at Stateline.

The juveniles were from Carson City and Dayton respectively. South Lake Tahoe Police and Nevada State Police assisted the Sheriff’s Office by responding to this incident.

A melee at Zephyr Cove Beach around 5:50 p.m. Memorial Day drew a response from Douglas County deputies.

A score of young people were involved in the fracas that saw one male thrown to the beach where he was kicked and punched, according to a video from the incident posted to social media.

What appears to be a second video shows the females getting involved in the fight.

When a deputy arrived the fight had broken up, but was approached by three females, who said a woman in a pink bikini and a red backpack was punching someone, so they intervened by grabbing her. The person who intervened got punched in the face for her trouble. She received a bruised and swollen nose. None of the women sought to press charges.