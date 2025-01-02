Sheriff reports 16 arrests over New Year’s

Sixteen people were arrested over the two days of the New Year’s holiday, with 10 in Tahoe Township and a half-dozen in East Fork, according to Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley.

According to statistics released on Thursday morning, only two of the total were for driving under the influence, with one in each jurisdiction.

At Lake Tahoe, there were four instances where people were arrested for possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.

There was also an intoxicated pedestrian on the road and some traffic violations.

Half of those arrested over the holiday were still in custody on Thursday morning.

Douglas County and the Nevada Department of Investigation are conducting the investigation into an officer-involved shooting on old Clear Creek Road that occurred early New Year’s Day.