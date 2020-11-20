Sheriff will not enforce state issued curfew order

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office will not be enforcing the state issued curfew order, department officials announced Thursday evening.

The California Department of Public Health issued a curfew order for nearly all state residents as it tries to stem the surge of coronavirus cases that is threatening to overwhelm the healthcare system, said Gov. Gavin Newsom.

In response, the sheriff’s office issued a statement:

“The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is aware and will not be enforcing this curfew order,” said the statement. “Sheriff’s deputies will not be determining compliance with, or enforcing the compliance of, any health order related to this curfew. The Sheriff’s Office will not prevent Thanksgiving activities, maximum occupancies or mask wearing mandates at social gatherings within the county. Calls received by the Sheriff’s Office regarding enforcement of any COVID-related orders will be referred to the El Dorado County Department of Public Health at 530-621-6100.

“We will still address reports of criminal activity related to public safety and our El Dorado County citizens,” the statement continued. “The sheriff’s office will continue to uphold the Constitution of the United States of America.”

State health officials described the curfew as a limited stay at home order and requires people who are not on essential errands to be at home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Saturday. The order will last until Dec. 21 but could be extended if disease trends don’t improve.

The curfew covers 94% of the state’s nearly 40 million residents. It’s in place in 41 of the state’s 58 counties that have the most significant increases in virus cases and face the most severe restrictions under California’s four-tier system for reopening the economy.

“The virus is spreading at a pace we haven’t seen since the start of this pandemic, and the next several days and weeks will be critical to stop the surge. We are sounding the alarm,” Newsom said in a statement.