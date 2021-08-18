Shifting winds could provide some relief from smoke at Tahoe

A view Wednesday morning from Fallen Leaf Lake. (Provided / alertwildfire.org)



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Many Lake Tahoe residents woke up Wednesday morning with ash covered decks and patios caused by northern California wildfires.

The air quality on Tuesday turned from moderate in the morning, to very unhealthy to hazardous throughout the day as ash and smoke filled the sky.

Weather officials say some relief may be on the way over the next couple of days due to winds shifting from north to south.

The National Weather Service in Reno early Wednesday morning issued a special statement that says a cold front will be moving through the region helping to bring improved air quality into Thursday and possibly most of Friday.

The service light westerly winds may bring smoke back into the region by Friday afternoon, and added that “confidence in that is fairly low.”

The shift in winds could also impact the basin Wednesday morning due to the exploding Caldor Fire in the southern part of El Dorado County.

The air quality Wednesday morning is unhealthy for sensitive groups according to airnow.gov.

The cold front is expected to bring cooler and drier air to the region starting on Wednesday with high temps in the mid to high 70s through Thursday. The overnight lows are expected to drop into the high 30s. The service said in some areas, such as Truckee, temps could dip to near freezing on Thursday morning.

The highs are expected to be in the high 70s to low 80s through the weekend.