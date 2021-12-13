Shop ‘Best of Tahoe’ Winners This Season
Looking for the best options in Tahoe for your holiday shopping needs?
Look no further than the current Best of Tahoe finishers. As voted on by our readers, here are the top vote getters in various holiday-related categories.
For those looking to fill wall space: Best Art Gallery: Marcus Ashley Gallery
For those who prefer the gift of experience: Best Family Entertainment: Magic Fusion @ the Loft
For those who still need to send out the family Christmas card: Best Photographer: Brian Walker Photography
For those in the giving mood: Best Local Charity: Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care
For those looking for something a little more permanent: Best Tattoo Studio: Lake Monster Tattoo
For those who just need to relax: Best Day Spa: The Lemon Drop Skincare Studio
For vintage lovers: Best Antique/Second Hand Shop: The Attic
For those that love everything on two wheels: Best Bike Shop: South Shore Bikes
For those that are always the best dressed: Best Clothing Store: Sidestreet Boutique
For the person who’s always tinkering: Best Hardware Store: DIY Home Center
For those looking for an alternative to the standard Christmas gift: Best Head Shop: Tahoe Wellness Center
For those that need an upgrade to their sports equipment: Best Sporting Goods Store: Sports Ltd.
For those who have already started making their New Year’s resolutions: Best Health and Fitness Club: GYM LOVE
For when the holidays are over: Best Beer Selection: The Hangar – Taproom & Bottle Shop
For our complete list of Best of Tahoe winners, visit us here.
Happy holidays from all of us at the Tahoe Tribune.
