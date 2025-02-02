Should You Have Your Child’s Hearing Tested?

The answer is: sooner than you might think!

In the U.S., most newborns have their hearing tested before leaving the hospital. Around 2 to 3 out of every 1,000 babies are born with hearing problems each year.

In the past, hearing tests were done when children started school. However, early hearing loss can cause problems with speech and language development. In the first six months of life, babies start recognizing sounds that are important for talking. If they can’t hear well, it can delay speech and reading skills.

Who Needs a Hearing Test?

It’s a good idea to have your child’s hearing tested if they have any of these risk factors:

· Born prematurely (too early).

· Spent more than 5 days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

· Had severe jaundice and needed a blood transfusion.

· Had infections during pregnancy or birth.

· Had meningitis or brain injuries that required hospitalization.

· Have a family history of hearing loss or conditions like Down syndrome.

Even if your child doesn’t have any of these risk factors, watch for signs of hearing issues. For babies, these signs include:

· Not reacting to loud sounds.

· Not turning toward sounds by 6 months.

· Not saying simple words by 12 months.

· Not responding to their name being called.

In older children, hearing loss might show up as speech that’s delayed or unclear. Recurrent ear infections (which are common in younger kids) can also affect their language skills. A baby might pass the birth hearing test but develop problems later. So, it’s important to stay alert and talk to your doctor if you notice any signs.

How Are Hearing Tests Done?

There are quick and painless tests for babies:

· Auditory Brainstem Response (ABR): While your baby sleeps, sounds are played through earphones, and sensors measure how their brain responds.

· Otoacoustic Emissions (OAE): Microphones in the ear detect natural sounds from the inner ear, which can show hearing loss.

For older children, simple tests or a visit to an audiologist may be needed.

Why Early Testing Is Important

Catching hearing problems early is important because it helps your child develop healthy speech, language, and learning skills. If you notice any signs of hearing issues, talk to your doctor as soon as possible. Early testing and treatment can make a big difference!

Marina Mulvey, AuD, is an audiologist with Barton Audiology. Barton Audiology works in tandem with Barton Ear, Nose, and Throat to offer comprehensive services for hearing-related issues in all ages including treatment, custom-molded ear plugs, and hearing aid evaluations. Learn more at BartonHealth.org or by calling 530.543.5815.