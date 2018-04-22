Showcase your Lake Tahoe place on the MLS tour

One of the first steps in the real estate marketing plan is to have a good turnout and positive response when your property is on the weekly MLS tour for all the local real estate agents to see.

On Tuesday mornings the members of the real estate community gather at the Donald W. Reynolds Center (aka The Parasol Building) for a meeting that involves networking, marketing, speakers and informative discussion sessions.

The speech that an agent makes on the morning their listing is on the MLS tour is almost like a presidential candidate kicking off a campaign. You really need to grab the attention of all of the real estate agents in the room and get them excited about visiting the property you are promoting.

During the busy listing season from mid-April through late July, there will usually be between 15 and 20 properties on the tour each week. It's not practical for most agents to see everything during the three hours allotted for the MLS tour. So, creating excitement and interest in your property on the morning of the weekly tour is the single most effective way to get the local real estate agents to take notice of your place.

There is a rule that your property can be on the MLS tour only once every six months, unless there is a change of agents. You can create a positive buzz for your house or condo by doing a few things that will incentivize agents to visit your property and also help your place stand out from all of the other new listings.

The top priority is to get your property looking spiffy. Consider doing a home inspection and repairing those items that are potential deal killers or obvious to the naked eye.

Bring in a professional stager to help you de-clutter, rearrange furniture and decorations, make minor repairs, touch up paint and even purchase a few decorative items to make your place look warm and inviting.

A very thorough cleaning from top to bottom is an important part of the staging process and it will take a fair amount of diligence for homeowners to keep their place looking sharp when pollen season arrives.

Take a good look at the landscaping and do the yard work necessary to create curb appeal for your property. Condo owners will want to talk with the homeowners association if you see anything that needs attention.

While your agent can provide advice and guidance, it's up to you as a seller to follow through with the preparations in the days prior to your property being showcased on the Tuesday morning tour.

If you have tenants at the property, notify them at least two weeks in advance of the MLS tour so they can straighten up the place. When it comes to neatness and cleanliness, not all tenants are created equal and some will need additional time along with friendly reminders that you need their cooperation to prepare for the agent tour.

Lastly, having some type of incentive to draw real estate agents to look at your property never hurts. Whether you serve food, have a drawing for a bottle of wine, provide entertainment or put on a barbecue, doing something special will help to increase the number of brokers and agents who visit your property.

It's all about exposure and using the proper tactics and strategy to attract agents and buyers to visit your place. You only get one chance to make a first impression, so make it a good one.

Sabrina Belleci and Don Kanare are the owners of RE/MAX North Lake. Read their blog at http://www.InsideIncline.com.