Trevor Noah kicks off holiday weekend packed with shows ranging from comedy to country

The Fourth of July is officially behind us, but the fun is just starting to heat up at Lake Tahoe.

While many will spend the weekend on the beach with plenty of sunshine — and hopefully a bevy of cold beverages — the next few days at the lake bring a plethora of top-notch shows.

From comedy to country, here’s a brief selection of upcoming events in Tahoe.

Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series

The concert series at Harveys Lake Tahoe kicks into high gear starting Friday with a performance by Trevor Noah.

The comedian and host of “The Daily Show” brings his “Loud & Clear Tour” to the lake.

Noah has written, produced and starred in eight comedy specials. His latest stand-up special “Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia” launched on Netflix in November 2018. The special, according to Harveys, touches on racism, immigration, camping and more.

Noah joined “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” in 2014 as a contributor, and eventually took over as host in 2015 following Stewart’s retirement.

Noah’s performance is slated to start at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets are available here.

Pentatonix, with special guest Rachel Platten, take the stage at Harveys two days later.

The a cappella group, which appeared in the film “Pitch Perfect 2,” has racked up numerous accolades during its career, including nine top-10 albums on Billboard’s top 200 chart, with two of those making it to No. 1, according to the group’s bio.

Their YouTube channel boasts more than 14.5 million subscribers.

Pentatonix performs at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Harveys Outdoor Arena.

Tickets are available here.

Country at MontBleu

Across the street from Harveys in Stateline, MontBleu Resort Casino and Spa welcomes back-to-back country shows.

The weekend starts Friday with a performance by Nashville singer and songwriter Craig Morgan.

Country star Craig Morgan performs at MontBleu Resort Casino and Spa Friday night.

An Army veteran and proud outdoorsman, Morgan has risen the ranks of celebrated country artists with hits including “Bonfire,” Almost Home,” “Redneck Yacht Club,” “International Harvester,” “This Ole Boy,” Wake Up Loving You” and “That’s What I Love About Sunday.”

In 2008, Morgan received one of country music’s highest honors when he was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

He takes the stage Friday, July 5, at 8 p.m. Tickets are available here.

The next night, country legend Trace Adkins brings his “Don’t Stop Tour” to MontBleu.

With roughly 11 million albums sold during his more than two decades-long career, Adkins has become a top-billing artist in the world of country music. And at the age of 57, he shows no signs of slowing down.

Adkins’ show starts at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are available here.

Cover bands at Crystal Bay

Across the lake at Crystal Bay Casino, a string of shows will transport you back in time to when … cue man complaining about contemporary music.

The good times start rolling on Friday with the return of San Francisco-based Tainted Love. The ‘80s cover band is no stranger to Tahoe, having performed on both shores of the lake in the last seven months.

At $13.76 (plus fees) per ticket, this show is pretty much like stealing a great evening. Find tickets here.

The next night, Led Zeppelin cover band Zepparella takes the stage in Crystal Bay.

The four-member, all-female band pays proper homage to one of the greatest bands of all time. Seriously, check out their website where you can find a sampling of some of their covers. If you’re not paying close attention, you’ll think you’re listening to Robert, John, John and Jimmy.

Zepparella’s show starts at 9 p.m. Saturday. Tickets — which at $15.60 (plus fees) per person is equally as good a steal — are available here.